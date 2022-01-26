JOHNSON CITY - Lucille Arthur, 94, Johnson City, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her residence, with her family by her side.
Lucille was a native of Washington County and a daughter of the late Joe and Stella Akins Cross.
Lucille worked at Appalachian Christian Village for 32 years. She was 5th generation and a great-great grandmother. Lucille was an amazing woman and very loved. She gave her family her best because they were everything to her.
In addition to her parents Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Burl Arthur.
Survivors include daughters, Barbara Wilcox and husband Danny, Debra Laws and fiancé Travis Whitson; son, Darrell Arthur; grandchildren, Crystal Wilcox, Angel Wilcox, Danny Wilcox, Adam Arthur, Travis and Shaylyn; 4 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and their wonderful mothers Cheyane and Kaitlin; sisters, Linda Lee Mullins and Shirley Isenburg.
The funeral service for Lucille will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. The graveside committal service will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The family would like to say a special thank you to everyone who loved Lucille and stuck by her.
