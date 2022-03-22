ELIZABETHTON - Lucas Cain McKinney, 22, Elizabethton, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Farmington Dragway, Mocksville, North Carolina. He was born November 21, 1999 in Johnson City. Lucas was a 2018 graduate of Hampton High School. He was employed by the South Elizabethton Utility District. He loved drag racing, fishing and Slot car racing. He was a member of the DER Racing family and Under Valley Slot Car Racing. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother: Lucille Johnson McKinney and his Maternal Grandmother: Betty Birchfield Street.
Survivors include his parents: Todd & Amy Street McKinney. His Paternal Grandfather: William “Bill” Lawson McKinney, his Maternal Grandfather: Jack Street. Several uncles, aunts & cousins. His four-legged friend Ruger.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tyler Street, Chaplain Scott Trent and Chaplain James Thomas officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 12 Noon Friday March 25, 2022 in the Largent Cemetery, Bear Cage Road, Roan Mountain. Active Pallbearers who are his good friends who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday will be: Houston Brown, Phillip Carpenter, Jessee Edens, Jake Ball, Clark Mosley, Cody Spears, Scotty Johnson, Dan Fowler and Jonathan Wise Honorary Pallbearers will be cousins and his racing family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Lucas’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the McKinney family.