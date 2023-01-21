JOHNSON CITY - LTC (Ret) John Richard Dobbs, 82, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday January 19, 2023, in the NHC Health care Center.
John was a resident of Johnson City for 31 years. He was the son of the late John E. Dobbs and Dorothy Harden Dobbs, St Louis, Missouri.
John was from Kirkwood Missouri, graduated from Missouri University where he played football and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He then enlisted in the US Army, where he served his country with great pride for 27 years. He served two tours in Korea, one tour in Vietnam, one tour in Germany, and earned numerous medals and awards throughout his career including the Legion of Merit.
After he retired, his favorite pastime was playing golf with his buddies and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He loved spending time with his fur-babies and doing yard work.
Survivors include his wife of forty years, Debbie Scott Dobbs; stepdaughter Cheryl Bullock (Jimmy) of Kingsport, TN; daughter Christie Baker (Hadley) of Rockwell, TX; two sons; Brandon Dobbs of Prosper, TX; Ashley Dobbs of Rockwell, TX; and seven grandchildren.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at JCMC 5th floor, 5400 wing and the NHC staff on station 2 for the care they gave Debbie’s beloved husband.
The family will be receiving friends at Tetrick Funeral Services Johnson City on Thursday January 26th 2023 from 6 to 7PM, with a military honor service to follow at 7PM.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in John’s name (3411 North Road Johnson City, TN).
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Dobbs family.