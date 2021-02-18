Lt. Commander Ray Noel Beeman Jr. 91, a resident of Jonesborough, TN for 15 years passed away February 9 at home surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Ray and Sadie Beeman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jencie Beeman and his eldest son Donald Beeman as well as 9 siblings. He is survived by his wife Margo Beeman, children Brenda Milne, Michael Beeman, Richard Beeman, and Bobbie Jo Beeman, his stepdaughter Jennifer Penrose, and stepsons James, Joshua, Joseph and Stephen Bird.
After retiring from the Navy, Ray attended Talbot Seminary and earned. Masters of Divinity and began preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. He also served as Director of the San Diego Christian Servicemen’s Center for 15 years. He would go out on the streets of downtown San Diego and invite sailors up for some food, pool, and share the gospel with them. Marines would come too, and he saw many servicemen accept Christ.
When he moved to Northeast Tennessee, he became involved in the Kairos Prison Ministry which he enjoyed immensely. We will miss Ray as he shone a great light to everyone he came in contact.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to San Diego Christian Sevicemen’s Center in Ray Beeman’s name at P O Box 124821 San Diego CA 92112-4821.