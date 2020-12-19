PRINCE GEORGE, VA - Williams, Lt. Col. James (Jim) S., U.S. Army Retired, 83, of Prince George, VA, passed away at home on December 7th, after a brief illness.
Jim was born on March 11, 1937 to Kyle P. and Florence H. Williams in Johnson City, TN.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara B. Williams, of 53 years.
He is survived by his wife, Kristina Williams, his daughter, Renee Webb (Tim), his brother, David F. Williams (Sandra), cousins, Mrs. Robert (Betty B) Cooper of Johnson City, TN., and Susan Reese Helton of Knoxville, TN.
He graduated from Science Hill High School in 1955. He earned his B.S. from East Tennessee University in 1960. After completing college and the ROTC program in 1961, he commissioned to an officer of the U.S. Army and attended flight school. He served two tours in Vietnam, being honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart with four Clusters and the Bronze Star. After retiring in 1981 he worked another 10 years for Civil Service at Ft. Lee, VA.
A private service will be held at a later date.