ELIZABETHTON - Loy “Carolyn” Eggers Pierce, age 77, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born in North Carolina to the late Arlie Eggers and Mae Eggers. Carolyn was a member of Willow Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing games, reading her bible and working crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Eugene Pierce; sister, Louise Whitehead and brother, Cecil Eggers. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kimberly Woodring and husband Mickey; two grandchildren, Matthew Woodring and Rebecca Woodring, and two sisters, Ava Nell Morley and husband J.B. and Glenda Parks, all of Elizabethton.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Loy “Carolyn” Eggers Pierce will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The family will receive friends between the hours of 6:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside services will be private in the Caldwell Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family. Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas Pierce, Gerald Buckles and Danny Boy Davis.
Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232