JOHNSON CITY - Louise Wheeler Woodhall, 78, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Sunday, October 31 of complications resulting from Covid-19. Louise was born in Commerce, GA, to Clifford Allen and Nellie Mae Waters Wheeler. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Colman Barnes “Bo” Woodhall, her brother, Jimmy Waters Wheeler, and step-son, Barnes Walker Woodhall.
Louise was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City, TN, and was an accomplished and passionate pianist. She attended Commerce High School in Commerce, GA, and Athens Business College. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Nuclear Assurance Corporation in Atlanta, GA; Corporate Administrator to the Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Fuels Services, Inc., in Atlanta, GA, and Erwin, TN; and as General Office Manager for the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra from 1992 to 1996.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Alison Baird von Briesen and Andrea Baird; step-sons, Michael Colman Woodhall and Robert Walker Woodhall; grandchildren, Abigail Isabella Gagan, Miles Patrick Gagan, Augustus Alexander Baird Smith, Ronan Scott Baird Smith; step-grandchild, Emerson Woodhall; Sister-in-Law, Mary Wheeler; nieces, Cheryl Wheeler Griffin, Charlotte Wheeler Kilgore, Catherine Wheeler Evoy, Christina Wheeler McCleery; and several beloved cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Louise Woodhall’s family extends heartfelt gratitude to the nurses in the Covid unit (2200) at Johnson City Medical Center Hospital. These nurses attentively, skillfully, and lovingly care for each patient suffering from Covid as if they are their own family, at great personal risk.
The family will gather to receive friends at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church from 1:00 PM until a memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 13 with Reverend Michael Lester officiating. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person at: https://live.munsey.org
Louise Woodhall requested that all attendees, including children, wear masks at all times during her services and observe social distancing. Her family asks that you honor this request.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Louise Woodhall’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: https://www.jdrf.org/
