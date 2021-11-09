ERWIN - Louise Runion Gerry, age 79, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 6, 2021. She is a daughter of the late Dolphus Runion and Atlas Phillips McKinney. Louise was born in the Tumbling Creek Community, Erwin. She moved to Baltimore in 1954 where she made her home and raised her family before returning to Erwin in 2000.
Louise retired from Northrop Grumman in 1999 where she worked for many years. She was a member of Trinity Temple of Essex. Louise enjoyed bowling, camping and NASCAR. Her favorite NASCAR drivers were Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Louise was a Boy Scouts Den Mother and Den Father. Her favorite flower was Stargazer’s.
Louise married Melvin T. Gerry, Sr. in 1960.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters; father of her children, Melvin T. Gerry, Sr. in 2017.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, five children: Terry Gerry Foley, Kimberly Gerry Anderson, Melvin T. Gerry, Jr., Eugene G. Gerry and Nadine L. Gerry; one sister, Esther Wasson; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her special kitty, Prissy; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Friday, November 12, 2021, in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Danny Hughes will officiate the 2:00 P.M. funeral service. Interment will follow in the Upper Higgins Creek Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
