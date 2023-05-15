JOHNSON CITY - Louise Pierce Good, age 91, of Johnson City, TN passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 in the Hermitage Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born to the late Ezekiel Pierce and Maude Kyte Pierce.

Louise was a graduate of Elizabethton High School Class of 1950. She was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed cross stitching, camping, visiting with others and spending time with all her grandchildren. She loved her Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you