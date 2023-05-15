JOHNSON CITY - Louise Pierce Good, age 91, of Johnson City, TN passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 in the Hermitage Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born to the late Ezekiel Pierce and Maude Kyte Pierce.
Louise was a graduate of Elizabethton High School Class of 1950. She was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed cross stitching, camping, visiting with others and spending time with all her grandchildren. She loved her Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Homer Good; sister, Isabelle Littleton; brother, O.B. Pierce; great-grandson, Mikey Conley and great-great grandson, Parker Roark. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Richard Good (Marlene), of Elizabethton; daughter, Georgette Stewart (Dan), of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Darlene Conley, Danette Roark and Danny Stewart; great-grandchildren, Haley Johnson, Nicholas Conley, Nathan Roark, Jacob Stewart and Melissa Stewart; great-great grandchildren, Kloey Johnson, Kinsley Johnson, Lucas Conley and Blayke Roark and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Louise will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Pastor Louie O’Bourke officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside service and interment will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers are George Conley, Nick Conley, Bobby Roark, Michael Jenkins, Danny Stewart and Nathan Roark. Honorary pallbearers are Jed Dickey, Matt Dickey, Richard Whitson, Bobby Emmert, Elvis Sullivan and Archie Jones.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hermitage Health and Rehabilitation Center for all their loving care given to Louise.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Good family. Office: 423-543-5544