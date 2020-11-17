Louise McCracken Crowe was born May 9, 1922 at her family's farm in Washington County, TN. She passed away peacefully at her home on November 15, 2020. She was the second of three children of V. M.“Happy” McCracken and Eileen Fitzgerald McCracken. She attended Washington College Academy, graduating in 1940 and at an early age she volunteered to work in political campaigns. She also studied voice and sang soprano as the only student invited to join her church choir. She enrolled in ETSU but left when World War II began to go to Washington DC to help with the war effort.
Louise met John W. Crowe, who became an Army Air Corps pilot, flying 31 combat missions over Europe and earning the distinguished flying cross. After his discharge, John and Louise were married in Silver Spring, Maryland. They moved to Knoxville where John graduated from the University of Tennessee. They then moved to Africa, Spain and Asia.
In her work life Louise chose jobs focused on people. She enjoyed working at the Jonesborough visitor's center and the National Storytelling Center's bookstore where she retired at the age of 80. For many years she hosted storytellers and friends from around the world during the Storytelling Festival.
Louise stayed very physically and mentally active for all her life. Bridge, Golf, reading and politics were her passions. Politics and her belief in democracy fueled her deepest passions. She was a full time volunteer for the Democrat Resource Center in Johnson City for many years.
In 2019 Louise was honored at the Women's March in Johnson City where the mayor presented her with a resolution honoring her activism and contribution to the City.
Louise had friends from far and near. Having great friends, she often said, was one of the most vital things in her life. She enjoyed her friends in the Questers Book Club, her bridge community, and Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church where she was a member for 56 years.
Louise McCracken Crowe was preceded in death by her husband John William Crowe, her brother Gerald McCracken who retired as a Navy pilot, and her sister Kaye McCracken Cereghino of California.
She is survived by her three sons D. E. "Rusty" Crowe (Sarah), Johnson City; John David Crowe (Teresa), Atlanta Georgia; William Christopher Crowe, Johnson City; and two grandchildren Dr. Katie Crowe Broyles, Knoxville (Jordan) and John Barron Crowe, Johnson City.
