JOHNSON CITY - Louise Miller Jackson, 91, of Johnson City went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was a loving and devoted Christian, wife, Mom, mother-in-law, Nana, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many people. She was a devoted member of Grace Free Will Baptist Church and attended as long as her health allowed. Even with limited eyesight, she read and listened to the word of God faithfully.
Louise worked many years in the Johnson City School System serving as a secretary and bookkeeper. She had a servant’s heart volunteering at JCMC, International Storytelling Center, and through many ways in church ministry. Along with her husband, she was a member of the Civitan Club and they both held several positions and devoted their time in serving others. She was also a member of Eastern Star.
Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Frank Logan Jackson; her parents Hardin and Mable Miller; her brothers and sisters-in-law Bud, Charles (Ruth), and Jack (Virginia) Miller and Betty King; and her brother-in-law Jim Jackson. Those left to cherish and remember her memory include her sons Mark Jackson, Mike Jackson and wife Kandi; three grandsons Robbie Jackson (Rachel), Ben Jackson, and Garren Jackson, sister-in-law Starr Jackson, and brother-in-law Brownie King, several nieces and nephews, many friends and church family, and her cat Prissy.
The family will celebrate her life and receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Grace Free Will Baptist Church, 2110 Knob Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN.
The Jackson family extends special appreciation to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, and the loving staff members of Modern Caregivers of Piney Flats, and Dillow-Taylor funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Grace Free Will Baptist Church Chips food ministry.