Feb 5, 1932 – Mar 14, 2023

JOHNSON CITY - Louise Miller Jackson, 91, of Johnson City went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was a loving and devoted Christian, wife, Mom, mother-in-law, Nana, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many people. She was a devoted member of Grace Free Will Baptist Church and attended as long as her health allowed. Even with limited eyesight, she read and listened to the word of God faithfully.

