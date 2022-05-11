JOHNSON CITY - Louise Hammond, age 74, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at her home. A native of Johnson City, Louise is a daughter of the late John and Betty (Noland) Hall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband, David Hammond, Sr. and two brothers, Rock Hall and Scott Hall.
Louise Hammond has left behind to cherish her memory: son, David Hammond, Jr,; daughter, Angela Hammond Whittaker and husband, Richard; grandson, Parker Whittaker; granddaughters, Kennedy Hammond and McKenzie Whittaker; sister, Amy Whitson and husband, Don; brothers: John Hall and wife, Pat, Gary Hall and Gene Hall; special cousin and friend, Gloria Bennett; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Louise’s name to the Coalition for Kids, 2423 Susannah Street, Johnson City, TN 37601
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Louise's name to the Coalition for Kids, 2423 Susannah Street, Johnson City, TN 37601