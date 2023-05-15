ERWIN - Louise Gray, age 83, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, while she was surrounded by her family. She is a daughter of the late Mae Jewell, and she was a lifelong resident of Erwin.
Louise retired from the VA where she worked in Food Service for twenty-two years. She attended Omega Baptist Church.
Louise loved her family and friends very much. She was loved by everyone who knew her, and she will be greatly missed by all of them. Louise loved her family beach trips every year, and all the wonderful memories they made there. She enjoyed her flowers and going on outings to Dollywood.
In addition to her mother, Louise was preceded in death by her grandson, Stephen Craig Hoilman, Jr. on May 22, 2022; sister, Allie Scalf; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Beatrice Gray; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Berlin Harris.
Louise leaves behind to cherish many precious memories, her husband of sixty-five years, James Gray; sons: Danny Gray (Hazel) and Mickey Gray; daughters: Elaine Hoilman (Steve) and Christy Murr (Tavis); grandchildren: Danny Gray, Jr., Ethan Hensley, Emilee Hensley, and Allyson Hensley; special sister-in-law, Nyoka Carmony; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pastor Earl Edwards will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 p.m. on Thursday. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.