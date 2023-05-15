ERWIN - Louise Gray, age 83, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, while she was surrounded by her family. She is a daughter of the late Mae Jewell, and she was a lifelong resident of Erwin.

Louise retired from the VA where she worked in Food Service for twenty-two years. She attended Omega Baptist Church.

