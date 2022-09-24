Louise Dickerson Pleasant, age 85, passed away peacefully at Johnson City Medical Center on September 16, 2022. Mrs. Pleasant had lived in Johnson City since 1966 and spent most of those years as a highly active member of the community and a strong supporter of the arts and education. She was generous with her time and beloved by many in the area, who will remember her for her many years of service to various arts and music organizations.
Born in Roxboro, North Carolina, in 1937, Louise grew up on a farm with her parents and five brothers. After graduating from Bethel Hill High School in 1955, she entered East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, where she majored in elementary education. While studying at ECU, she met James C. (“Jim”) Pleasant, who was studying mathematics at the University.
They were married in February of 1957 and soon started a family while pursuing their educations. Their first son, James Carroll Pleasant, Jr., was born in December of 1957. After Jim completed his math degree at East Carolina, they moved briefly to Norfolk, Virginia, before moving back to Greenville for Louise to finish her education degree while Jim completed a master's degree in mathematics.
After finishing their degrees at ECU in 1960, they moved to Columbia, SC, where Jim worked on a Ph.D. in mathematics and Louise continued to raise her children. A second son, Gary, was born in 1963. In 1964, Louise and Jim moved their growing family back to Greenville, where Jim began teaching as a professor at ECU.
In 1966, Louise moved with her family one final time to Johnson City when Jim was offered a position as a professor in the ETSU math department. A third son, Scott, came later that same year. Louise spent most of the next four decades continuing her education and supporting the arts through her volunteer work.
In 1973, Louise returned to school as a student in the music education program at ETSU, and she completed her second bachelor's degree in 1979. Louise was a founding member of the ETSU Friends of Music organization that sponsored scholarships and supported the activities of the department. As president of the Friends of Music, she organized a number of successful events, including fund-raising concert appearances by Judy Collins, Floyd Cramer, Chet Atkins, Helen Reddy, and Boots Randolph.
In addition to her work with the Friends of Music, Louise volunteered with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, sang in the Johnson City Civic Chorale, and appeared as a performer at the Johnson City Community Theatre. She also worked with the Road Company theatre group and served for more than a year as the director of the Jonesborough Civic Trust.
In recent years, Louise and Jim enjoyed their retirement by traveling and spending time with family. They traveled to Europe, Hawaii, and the Caribbean with their sons and regularly visited Louise's relatives in North Carolina.
Louise will be remembered by her family as a loving wife and mother who instilled in her children the value of education, hard work, and integrity. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, and by one brother. She leaves behind her sons Carroll (Janine), Gary (Donna), and Scott (Rose); her granddaughters Cheryl (Brian), Jenny (Austin), and Rachel; and six great-grandchildren; as well as four surviving brothers, four sisters-in-law, and more nieces and nephews than she could count.
All of Louise's family and friends will miss her constant support and love. A memorial service for both Louise and James Pleasant is planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ETSU Foundation, the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, the Alzheimer's Association, or any charity group devoted to arts, music, or education. Louise would be happy to know that her life inspired others to support these very important causes.