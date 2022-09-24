Louise Dickerson Pleasant, age 85, passed away peacefully at Johnson City Medical Center on September 16, 2022. Mrs. Pleasant had lived in Johnson City since 1966 and spent most of those years as a highly active member of the community and a strong supporter of the arts and education. She was generous with her time and beloved by many in the area, who will remember her for her many years of service to various arts and music organizations.

Born in Roxboro, North Carolina, in 1937, Louise grew up on a farm with her parents and five brothers. After graduating from Bethel Hill High School in 1955, she entered East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, where she majored in elementary education. While studying at ECU, she met James C. (“Jim”) Pleasant, who was studying mathematics at the University.

Trending Recipe Video