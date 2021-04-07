ELIZABETHTON - Louis Vaughn “Von” Taylor, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Walter Pruitt & Georgia Clyburn Taylor. Von was a graduate of Unaka High School and Steed College. He served in the United States Air Force. He was retired as a Machinist from the Raytheon Corporation. He was a Member and Deacon of Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Jacob, Joy, Charles “Rank”, Jerry and Jarod “Rusty” Taylor.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years: Virginia Thelma Timbs Taylor. His daughters: Suzanne (Eddie) Archer and Lisa (Pat) McGinnis. He was Pappy to Logan Archer and Lauryn Grace McGinnis. He is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Blevins Cemetery (Liberty Hollow), Elizabethton with the Rev. Kenny Lethcoe, Rev. Nick Colbaugh and Rev. Mark Grubb. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Saturday will be: Eddie Archer, Logan Archer, Pat McGinnis, Randal Lewis, Doyce Sheffield and Dejuane Sheffield. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Dr. Martin Tran, Don Williams, Sonny Fletcher, Dwain Peters, nephews and his church family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church % Mary Evelyn Buck, 136 Ed Davis Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday. Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Post 2108. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
