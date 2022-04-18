JOHNSON CITY - Louis Lyle Bitner, age 89, of Johnson City, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Louis was a veteran of the US Navy. He attended University Parkway Baptist Church. Louis worked for Harris Flooring, Interstate Vending and retired from Canteen Vending.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Willis Bitner and Mary Gladys; brothers, W. Doyle Bitner, W. Beryl Bitner; sister, Marugruite Laws.
Louis is survived by his wife, Mary Christine Bitner; son, Randy Bitner (Susie); daughter, Donna Jaynes (Mike); grandchildren, Stephen Jaynes (Cassie), Nicholas Jaynes, Adam Jaynes, Amanda Bitner (James); greatgrandchild, Anna Jaynes
The family of Louis Lyle Bitner will have a visitation, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 4-6pm at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 6pm with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1pm at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
A special thanks to the entire staff of the James H. Quillin Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.