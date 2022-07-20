JOHNSON CITY - Louis Haynes “Louie” Gump, 83, Johnson City, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his home.
Louie was a Johnson City native and the son of the late Jay L. Gump and Sara M. Gump.
He received his degree in Economics from UNC Chapel Hill where he was a Morehead-Cain Scholar and the NROTC Honor Graduate. He served 2 years in the U.S. Navy as a Destroyer officer and returned to Johnson City to work with family finance businesses. They acquired a local pharmaceutical distribution company in 1971, expanded it to cover a seven-state area, and then sold to a national company. After a few years as president of a public company subsidiary, he started Impact Management and returned to the entrepreneurial sector.
Louie was Co-founder of East Tennessee Hospice (first Hospice in Johnson City) and Hands On Museum. He was very active in regional community affairs. He received multiple honors and awards including the Medical Center Spirit of Johnson City Award. Louie was the Founder of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program at ETSU and was a member of their Steering Committee. He was an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Junior Achievement and the ETSU College of Business & Technology Halls of Fame.
Louie loved to travel. Two highlights were trekking to the Mt. Everest Base Camp Area and climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro. He was fortunate enough to be on all 7 Continents and was proud to say he lived in Johnson City by choice, not necessity.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lucy Kennerly Gump.
Louie is survived by: four children, Louis Kennerly Gump, and his wife Mary Elizabeth, of Atlanta, Jay Robertson Gump, and his wife Meghan, of Conway, MA, Mary Gump Fly, and her husband Chris, of Augusta, GA, and Warren Miller Gump of Atlanta; seven grandchildren, Sarabeth, Louie, and Mary Adelaide Gump, of Atlanta, Leah Gump of Conway, MA, and Reid, Avery, and Max Fly, of Augusta GA; sister Sally Gump Berryman of Manchester, TN; sister, Janie Gump Lyon of Jacksonville, FL; and his extended family.
The graveside service for Louie Gump will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Christopher Clements officiating. Family and friends are asked to gather at the graveside by 9:50 AM. Following the service, family and friends will gather at the Carnegie Hotel for a reception to celebrate Louie’s life.
Memorials to the Roan Scholar’s Leadership Program at ETSU or charity of choice.
