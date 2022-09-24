Louis Daniel Simmons, “L.D.” known as Sundried Saphead Louis Daniel Boone Squirtblossom Simmons, Esquire; alias The Duke of Knob Creek, 96, Knob Creek Community of Gray, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at The Waters of Johnson City, following a brief illness. L.D. was the oldest living resident of Knob Creek.
L.D. was born in Johnson City to the late Claude and Mary Bowman Simmons.
He attended and graduated from Science Hill School as a part of the class of 1943, where he was a proud member of the Topper Band. He later attended and graduated from East Tennessee State College.
L.D. belonged to the Brethren Church his entire life and was very active in many aspects of the church. He was the oldest living member of Knob Creek Church of the Brethren.
L.D. was born, raised and spent his entire life farming. As a teenager, he delivered bottled milk from their grade B dairy farm which he modified the operation into a Beef and Burley Tobacco operation. He owned and managed a Registered Hereford operation. His true love was Burley Tobacco, he was not only a producer but he was employed by the United States Department Agriculture through Burley Stabilization for 50 years. LD served several terms on the Washington County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
Later in his life, he turned into property, developing Mizpah Hills Subdivision and Simmons Ridge Subdivision.
In addition to his parents, L.D. was preceded in death by: two brothers, Reynolds and Howard Simmons; one sister, Juanita “Patsy” Simmons Clague; and one stepson, Patrick Wilson.
Survivors include: his wife of 41 years, Janie Dellinger Simmons; stepdaughter, Sheila Hayes and her husband Harold; stepson, Robert Wilson and his wife Lynette; stepson, Millard Wilson; step-grandchildren, Malachi Hayes, Selena Hayes, Christina Greenwell, Mathias Wilson, Monica Carter and Nicholas Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Knob Creek Church of Brethren or The Heifer International.
A private committal service officiated by Mr. Don Hilton was held at Monte Vista Memorial Park.