Louis Daniel Simmons, “L.D.” known as Sundried Saphead Louis Daniel Boone Squirtblossom Simmons, Esquire; alias The Duke of Knob Creek, 96, Knob Creek Community of Gray, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at The Waters of Johnson City, following a brief illness. L.D. was the oldest living resident of Knob Creek.

L.D. was born in Johnson City to the late Claude and Mary Bowman Simmons.

Trending Recipe Video