‘He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds.’
Louie C. Price, born January 14, 1944 to the late Herman and Hattie Price, joined his loving wife, Vivian, in Heaven on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Louie was a member of the Steelworkers Union and was retired from American Water Heater after working there for 35 years.
He leaves behind his sons, Louie and wife Genna and their children- Justin (Paige) Price, Jason (Mackenzie) Price, Ambria Price and Jasmine Price. His son, Todd and wife Laura and their daughter, Katlyn Price. His grandchildren, Urijah Taulbee, Everett Taulbee, Hadie Mae Price and Timber Price all of Elizabethton. His sisters, Lisa Padgett and Sue Blyth both of Elizabethton; and his brother, Tony Price of Atlanta, Georgia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Louie was loved by so many, but no love was greater than that of his wife and family.
A celebration of Louie’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Steve Waycaster and Jason Price officiating. Music will be under the direction of Jason and Justin Price. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Tuesday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in the Patton Simmons Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in memory of Louie.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in memory of Louie.