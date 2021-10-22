“I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.” II Timothy 4:7 KJV
RUSSELLVILLE - Lou Ellen Clark, age 71, of Russellville, Tennessee formerly of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at her residence. Lou Ellen was born July 4, 1950 in Elizabethton to the late Edward Clarence Strickland and Frances Collins Strickland. In addition to her parents, Lou Ellen was also preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Ray Hardin.
Lou Ellen found love and married Earl Ray Hardin and she was a loving caregiver to Earl Ray. When Earl Ray passed away in August of 1990, Lou Ellen found love again with Larry Dale Clark and they were married on February 15, 1992.
Lou Ellen graduated from Hampton High School and was a member of Centenary UMC of Morristown. She served as Vice President of Security Federal Savings Bank until her retirement. Lou Ellen served many positions at the churches she attended including Sunday School Teacher, Finance/ Treasurer and United Methodist Woman.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Larry Clark of Russellville, TN; brothers-in-law, Kenny Clark and Mike Clark both of Johnson City, TN; a sister-in-law, Connie Clark Lewis (Donnie) of Maryville, TN; her mother-in-law, Phyllis Hall Clark; Clifford (Kim) Hall of Piney Flats, TN; brother-in-law, Jerry (Pat) Hardin; sister-in-law, Nancy Carr (Dan) Calloway; a sister-in-law, Roberta Campbell (Ed); her nieces and nephews: Kamren Lewis Fort Lee, VA, Seth Clark, Gavin Clark, Katrina Clark all of Johnson City, TN, McKenzie Lewis of Maryville, TN, Clinton (Sara) Hall of Chattanooga, TN, and Kaleigh (Seth) Green of Piney Flats, TN, Danielle (Spencer) Goodwin of Bluff City, TN, Nicholas Hardin of Elizabethton, TN, Kevin Hardin of Atlanta, GA, Ronda (Stephen) Shepler of Royse City, TX; two great great nephews, Cohen Hall and Isaiah Green; her beloved companion, Daisy; a special childhood friend, Shelby Heaton and several cousins also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Lou Ellen Clark will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Ginger Isom, Reverend Mack Turner and Reverend Robert Kariuki officiating. Music will be provided by Billy Anderson (pianist) and Sandy Gass (vocalist). The service will be livestreamed. To view the livestream simply visit our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and go to Lou Ellen’s obituary. When you view the obituary there will be a link at the top of the obituary, simply click the livestream link and the service will start at promptly 4:00 PM.
Friends may come by the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 24, 2021 to sign the guest register book and pay their respects. The family will not be present.
The committal and entombment will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park – Mausoleum of Peace. Active pallbearers will be Seth Clark, Gavin Clark, Eddie Clark, Rondal Clark, Shannon Deloach, Clinton Reeser, Nicholas Hardin and Clifford Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be James Heaton, Floyd Heaton, Jerry Hardin and the men at Centenary Methodist Church. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Monday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Holston Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743 or to Centenary UMC Missionary Church ATTN; Brooke Atchley, P.O. Box 1638, Morristown, TN 37816.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Clark family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.