ERWIN - Lou Brown Petterson, age 73, Erwin, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Erwin and a daughter of the late Pat and Ellen Phetteplace Brown.
Prior to Lou’s retirement, she was employed as a Clerk in the Unicoi County Clerk’s Office. Lou was of the Christian Faith. She hand made crafts and enjoyed travelling to different craft shows where she would sell them. Lou liked to cook and shopping on QVC. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Becky McNally.
Lou leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons: John Petterson (Heather), Erwin and Jay Petterson (Michael), Seattle, WA; four grandchildren: Abigail Petterson, Allison Petterson, Winnie Mattmiller Petterson and Wilson Mattmiller Petterson; one sister, Trish Harris (Walter); father of her children, Kenneth “Pete” Petterson, Erwin; two nieces: Lisa Saylor and Sarah Lynch; two nephews: Pat and Michael Harris.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 PM in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 PM. Committal will be held at a later date in the Evergeen Cemetery.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Petterson family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Petterson family. (423) 743-1380.