JONESBOROUGH - Lou Ann Lowe, age 86, Jonesborough, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center with her daughters by her side. Heaven has gained a special Angel and her beautiful smile will be missed by many.
Mrs. Lowe was a native of Wise County, Virginia and the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Cinda Kilgore Hash. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lowe, brothers, Delbert Hash, Ray Hash, sisters, Nora Mattingly and Thelma Bolling.
She was an active member of Mt Zion Baptist Church where she served on the Ladies Circle serving her famous macaroni & cheese and homemade rolls. Her hobbies were jigsaw puzzles, word search puzzles, collecting bears and eating.
Survivors include daughters, Vickie Shelton (Rick) and Becky Carlton (Jeffrey); brother, Carles Hash (Jennie), Wise, VA; sister-in-law, Juanita Hash, Wise, VA; special niece, Joe Ann Rose (Kenneth), Wise, VA; sister-in-law, Phyllis Sliger; special other nieces and nephews; and special friend, Joyce Bailey.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Pastor Jamie Ferguson and Pastor Brian Nulf officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Taylor, Keith Toth, Tim Ford, Doug Garland, Allen Pierson, and Kyle Blankenship. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Coggins, James Stroup, Fred Kemp, and Rex Taylor.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Building Fund 284 Mt. Zion Church Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Lowe family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821