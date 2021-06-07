ERWIN - Lottie Rhea Lockner, age 77, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home. A native of Jonesborough, Lottie is a daughter of the late Henry Clay and Cindie (Blankenship) Broyles. She was a faithful member of Embreeville First Free Will Baptist Church and was a Certified Nurse’s Assistant for several years. She loved her flower garden. In addition to her parents, Lottie is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Ray Lockner; grandson, Justin Roberts; brothers, Raymond Broyles, Morris Broyles, Leonard Broyles and Cecil Broyles; sisters, Isabelle Tapp, Rose Lee Belt, Linda Hughes, Margie Fender, Susie Dooley, Jean Roberts and Polly Phillips.
Lottie Rhea Lockner has left behind to cherish her memory: Sons: Donnie Roberts and wife, Lisa, Steven Lockner; Daughter: Lottie Johnson; Grandchildren: Nicole Johnson, Nathan Roberts and wife, Tiffany, Johnathan Lockner, A.J. Garland; Great-grandchildren: Dalton Johnson, Carson Roberts, Madison Roberts, Jason Johnson, Brother: Edgar Broyles.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Mountain States Hospice for their loving care during this time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Lottie Rhea Lockner in a funeral service to be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Miller will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Seviers Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 9:30 am on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be: A.J. Garland, Chris Broyles, Bobby Miller, Bob Tittle, Dalton Johnson, Johnathan Lockner and Steve Carver.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Lottie Rhea Lockner through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.