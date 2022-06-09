JOHNSON CITY - Lorraine “Spanky” Babb, age 61, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to join her heavenly family on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Lorraine was born February 18, 1961 in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late Fred and Maude (Peterson) Honeycutt. In addition to her parents, Lorraine was also preceded in death by four sisters, Irene Shell, Wanda Watson, Zella Simpson and Nell Greene; and three brothers, Jay E. Honeycutt, Stanley Honeycutt and Fred Honeycutt, Jr.
Lorraine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was a homemaker and a caregiver and loved taking care of those she cherished most. Lorraine was a wonderful Christian lady and enjoyed beach trips with her family, camping, gardening and spending time with her loved ones.
Those left to cherish Lorraine’s memory include her husband of 40 years, Donald Babb of the home; her children, Sherman (Sheina) Babb, Justin (Madi) Babb, Candace Babb (Travis Campbell) and Josh Babb (Lisa Campbell); her brothers and sisters, Earlene McClellan, Norma McInturff, Larry Honeycutt and Mike Honeycutt; and her grandchildren, Jordan Campbell, Grayson Babb, Bentley Dugger, Jaxon Babb, Jace Campbell and Effiemae Babb. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A celebration of Lorraine’s life will be conducted at 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Noah Simpson officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday.
The family will hold a private disposition at a later date.
