Lorraine Davis, 84, stepped into Glory after a brief illness on Nov. 14, 2020, at NHC Johnson City, where she had resided the last two years. A longtime resident of the Gray community, Mrs. Davis was born and reared in Chelsea, Mass., where she attended high school.
She was the eldest daughter of Abraham and Minnie (Gordon) Rubin, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were a sister, Dorothy Ellington; daughter, Sheila Benton, and son Mark Davis; as well as husbands, Morris Davis and Robert “Bob” Teague.
Mrs. Davis held many jobs as a mother of three small children with a husband who had been disabled serving in the Korean War. She was a waitress and hostess and worked for the New England Telephone Co. and Transitron Corp. Before husband Morris Davis’ death, Mrs. Davis performed as assistant for the magic shows he performed as “Bobby Western.” After moving to Jacksonville, Fla., she worked in the canteen on Cecil Field Naval Air Station.
Mrs. Davis moved from Florida to Tennessee and fell in love with the mountains of Northeast Tennessee, although she never lost her distinctive “Boston” accent. She was raised in the Jewish faith, but came to know Jesus through the fellowship of the people of Crossroads Christian Church, Gray, where she was baptized in 2005, and Minister Clint Andrews.
Mrs. Davis faithfully attended services, Bible studies and the Bereans II Sunday School class, as well as the Sonrise Bereans early morning class – until recent months, when her health no longer allowed. She never missed a church service at NHC until the quarantine.
“Lorraine was a very fun-loving person,” her sister Annette says. No truer words were ever spoken. She loved to go – to church, to dinners, to fellowships, out to eat, to hear music, shopping, on trips, to Cherokee, N.C.
She would bring home knick-knacks and things that she collected – elephants, angels, Native American souvenirs, plants – and, of course, clothes, handbags and shoes. More than her collectibles, though, Mrs. Davis loved her pets and always had at least one dog or cat as a companion.
She is survived by a sister, Annette Snyderman, Melrose, Mass.; one son, Roger Davis of Malden, Mass.; one niece, Teresa Tibble of Margate, Fla.; and grandchildren, Amanda and Katie, Adam and Sean, and Nicholas Martin, Matthew Christopher and Andrew; several great-grandchildren including great-grandson, Giovanni; a number of nieces and nephews; and her beloved feline friend, Misty.
Those who wish to pay their respects privately may do so from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Public visitation will be held Thursday starting at 5 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray, with the funeral service at 6 p.m. at the church, officiated by Minister Clinton Andrews.
Private interment will be at McCarty United Methodist Cemetery in Telford on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Christian Church or the Washington County Humane Society.
Memories and condolences may be shared with via morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521