JOHNSON CITY - Lorna R. Wilson, Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Lorna was born on January 1, 1930 to Smith and Pearl Carter Davenport, in Elizabethton. She was a member of Cash Hollow Presbyterian Church and retired from Leon Fernbach. She was a loving wife and mother.

