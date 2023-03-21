JOHNSON CITY - Lorna R. Wilson, Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Lorna was born on January 1, 1930 to Smith and Pearl Carter Davenport, in Elizabethton. She was a member of Cash Hollow Presbyterian Church and retired from Leon Fernbach. She was a loving wife and mother.
In addition to her parents, Lorna was preceded in death by: her beloved husband, Dan Wilson; three sons, George, Tom and Danny Wilson; one daughter, Cindy Arnold; five brothers, George, Ferris, Leroy, Maynard and Donnie Davenport; and two sisters, Cathy Deal and Mary Boggs.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: two daughters, Connie Wilson (Keith) and Kathy Moody; 15 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; one sister, Liddie Lewis; one brother, Smith Davenport, Jr; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to the staff at Hermitage Health and Rehab Center for the excellent care they provided to Lorna.
The family of Lorna Wilson will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7 PM. Pallbearers include: Jeremy Bishop, Chuck Whitehead, Bud Walker, Mack Padgett, Alex Ivi RL and Dillon Wolfe. Honorary pallbearers include: Ron Arnold, Keith McNabb and Michael Jones. The committal service will be held at 1 PM on Friday at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Wilson family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Wilson family. (423) 282-1521