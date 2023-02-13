ERWIN - Lori Bradley Garland, age 55, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Unicoi County Hospital. A native of Erwin, Lori is a daughter of the late Lewis Austin and Margie Ellen (Bryant) Bradley. She was of the Baptist faith. Lori was an employee of Unicoi County Schools for more than 15 years. She was an animal lover and enjoyed flowers, going to the beach, and spending time with her family, especially her grandson Jacob and special nieces, Hailee and Rylee. In addition to her parents, Lori is preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Bradley.

Lori Bradley Garland has left behind to cherish her memory: daughter, Cara Campbell and husband, Jake; grandson, Jacob Campbell; sisters: Tracy Bradford and husband, Duane, and Debbie Estep and Rusty Osborne; several special nieces and nephews; companion of 7 years, Robert “Monty” Burkett; special friends: Alicia Rogers, Susie Hardin, Joyce Honeycutt, Vickie Hughes, and Tammy Horton; and father of Cara, Dean Garland.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you