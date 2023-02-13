ERWIN - Lori Bradley Garland, age 55, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Unicoi County Hospital. A native of Erwin, Lori is a daughter of the late Lewis Austin and Margie Ellen (Bryant) Bradley. She was of the Baptist faith. Lori was an employee of Unicoi County Schools for more than 15 years. She was an animal lover and enjoyed flowers, going to the beach, and spending time with her family, especially her grandson Jacob and special nieces, Hailee and Rylee. In addition to her parents, Lori is preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Bradley.
Lori Bradley Garland has left behind to cherish her memory: daughter, Cara Campbell and husband, Jake; grandson, Jacob Campbell; sisters: Tracy Bradford and husband, Duane, and Debbie Estep and Rusty Osborne; several special nieces and nephews; companion of 7 years, Robert “Monty” Burkett; special friends: Alicia Rogers, Susie Hardin, Joyce Honeycutt, Vickie Hughes, and Tammy Horton; and father of Cara, Dean Garland.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Shanna Peterson and the staff of Peterson Family Healthcare for their loving care and friendship.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Lori Bradley Garland in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held in Bethesda Cemetery, following the funeral. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:00 pm on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Jake Campbell, Rusty Osborne, Nicholus Hughes, Adam Phillips, Brian Hughes and Tommy Greene. Honorary pallbearer will be Bryan Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Funeral Home. 1085 N Main Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650, to help cover final expenses.