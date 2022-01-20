Lori Baker Cutshall, 58, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on January 17, 2022 after a nearly two-year battle with cancer. She graduated from Sullivan Central High School and was a member of First Church of God in Johnson City, TN. Lori was a gifted photographer, loved the outdoors and traveling. Lori never met a stranger and touched the lives of everyone she met. Lori was a loving wife, daughter and friend.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Cutshall, parents, Tommy and B.J. Baker, brother, David Baker, sister Rachael Baker, aunts Vicki Whitmire and Loretta Reed.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 22 at Kingsport Community Church, 2316 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Service will be at 3:00 pm.