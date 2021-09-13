God called your name so gently

That only you could hear.

No one heard the footsteps

Of the Angel drawing near.

Softly from the shadows

There came a gentle call.

You closed your eyes and went to sleep

You quietly left us all

Our lives will never be the same

Without you by our side

But I know you’re always with us

And will be our loving guide

We will always love and miss you

You’re forever in our hearts

And someday we’ll be together

And never again to part.

Lori AnnTominette Elliott, age 45 went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johnson City Medical Center.

Lori was born in Washington County, daughter of Connie and Buddy Bennett and the late Thomas Holsclaw. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Marjorie Elliott, Carl and Lorraine Holsclaw, and Buster Bennett.

Those left to cherish Lori’s many memories include her parents, Connie and Buddy Bennett, a brother, Joshua Bennett (Jessica). She is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Also many very special people who loved her dearly and her extended family at ETH.

Lori was a special child of God who was a blessing to all who knew her. She had a smile that would melt your heart. Her beautiful and glowing soul is now in the hands of God.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. David Moulton, Dr. Jeff Farrow and Dr. Carlos Floresguerra for their excellent care and compassion over the years. Also, other doctors who have taken care of her.

Thank you, God for My Angel

You loaned to me 45 years ago

Now she has returned to you

I am brokenhearted.

I know Lori has her Angel Wings.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Elliott Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family. 