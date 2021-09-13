God called your name so gently
That only you could hear.
No one heard the footsteps
Of the Angel drawing near.
Softly from the shadows
There came a gentle call.
You closed your eyes and went to sleep
You quietly left us all
Our lives will never be the same
Without you by our side
But I know you’re always with us
And will be our loving guide
We will always love and miss you
You’re forever in our hearts
And someday we’ll be together
And never again to part.
Lori AnnTominette Elliott, age 45 went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johnson City Medical Center.
Lori was born in Washington County, daughter of Connie and Buddy Bennett and the late Thomas Holsclaw. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Marjorie Elliott, Carl and Lorraine Holsclaw, and Buster Bennett.
Those left to cherish Lori’s many memories include her parents, Connie and Buddy Bennett, a brother, Joshua Bennett (Jessica). She is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Also many very special people who loved her dearly and her extended family at ETH.
Lori was a special child of God who was a blessing to all who knew her. She had a smile that would melt your heart. Her beautiful and glowing soul is now in the hands of God.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. David Moulton, Dr. Jeff Farrow and Dr. Carlos Floresguerra for their excellent care and compassion over the years. Also, other doctors who have taken care of her.
Thank you, God for My Angel
You loaned to me 45 years ago
Now she has returned to you
I am brokenhearted.
I know Lori has her Angel Wings.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.