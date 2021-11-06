JOHNSON CITY - Lori Ann Trent, age 59, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
A lifelong resident of Johnson City, Lori was born on November 10, 1961, to the late Jesse Lee Jones and Blanche Gourley Jones. Lori married Clarence Allen Trent in 1988.
Lori worked for Milligan College for 23 years. Her granddaughter, Ella, was her world and she loved spending time with her.
In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by a son, Adrian Jones; brothers, Doug Gourley and Larry Jones; and a sister, Rena Willis.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 33 years, Allen Trent; children, Allen (and Beth) Trent and Martin Jones; granddaughter, Ella Grace; siblings, Sue (and Mike) Marley, Harold (and Georgia) Jones, Palmer (and Shirley) Jones, Tammy Yelton, Vonda Stout, Orben (and Barbara) Jones; brother-in-law, Roger (and Sandy) Trent; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the visitation, at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Palmer Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family are preferred.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 is serving the family. 423-282-1521