JOHNSON CITY - Loretta “Dotty” Cloyd went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 4, after an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and a graduate of Science Hill High School. Dotty was retired from Northside Hospital and was an active member of Boones Creek Christian Church until her illness. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. One of her greatest joys in life was her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband of 67 years, Farrell Cloyd, Dotty is survived by her four children: Mike Cloyd (Kim), Mark Cloyd (Stacie), Missy Trivett (Rodney) and Marcy Peters (Mark); brothers, Billy Jack Smith and Tommy Smith, grandchildren, Michelle Cloyd, Kristin Martin, Marc Cloyd, Chantz Scott, Morgan Morrell, Lyndsey Compton, Lauren Reed, Andrew Davis and Aaron Hambrick. Dotty also had eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and numerous close friends whom she considered family.

