JOHNSON CITY - Loretta “Dotty” Cloyd went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 4, after an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and a graduate of Science Hill High School. Dotty was retired from Northside Hospital and was an active member of Boones Creek Christian Church until her illness. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. One of her greatest joys in life was her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 67 years, Farrell Cloyd, Dotty is survived by her four children: Mike Cloyd (Kim), Mark Cloyd (Stacie), Missy Trivett (Rodney) and Marcy Peters (Mark); brothers, Billy Jack Smith and Tommy Smith, grandchildren, Michelle Cloyd, Kristin Martin, Marc Cloyd, Chantz Scott, Morgan Morrell, Lyndsey Compton, Lauren Reed, Andrew Davis and Aaron Hambrick. Dotty also had eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and numerous close friends whom she considered family.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Amedisys of Elizabethton for their guidance, assistance and extraordinary care and support. They also wish to express their immeasurable appreciation to Pepper Hadley for providing Dotty with loving personal care and being such a tremendous help to the family.
The Cloyd family will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Services, on Saturday September 10th from 4:00 pm till 6:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held for Dotty immediately after at 6:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens, on Sunday September 11th at 10:00 am.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Andrew Davis, Aaron Hambrick, Marc Cloyd, Chance Morrell, Austin Reed and Hunter Compton.
Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Cloyd family.