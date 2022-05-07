Lorene Whitman, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Born in Kentucky as one of nine children, Lorene loved to read, cook for her family and tend to her beautiful rose garden.
Lorene, in her earlier years was a schoolteacher and later retired from a management position at ITT Corporation in Gray, Tennessee.
Lorene is preceded in death by: her husband, James W. (Bill) Whitman; brothers, Dan and Burgine Mitchell; and sister, Alice Holcomb.
She is survived by: her two children, Billie Jean Foster and husband, Jim, Doug Whitman and wife Karen; brothers, Jack, Billy Joe, Jim, and Bob Mitchell; sister, Fern West; 5 grandsons; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at East Tennessee Cemetery at 12:30 PM. Please meet at the cemetery by 12:20 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Whitman family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Whitman family. (423) 282-1521