ERWIN - Lorena Wilson, age 94, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Christian Care Center of Unicoi County. A native of Erwin, Lorena is a daughter of the late Alexander and Rebecca Lou (Collins) Masters. She was a charter member of Chestoa Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and loved to help with activities. She loved cooking, especially making sweets, working in her flowers and having her family all together, particularly at Christmas time. Lorena loved quoting John 14:1-4. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph W. Wilson; grandson: Tyler Wilson; daughter, Lana Carol Foster; son-in-law, Calvin Douglas Foster; and daughter-in-law, Theresa Wilson.
Lorena Wilson has left behind to cherish her memory: Sons: Nathan Wilson and Terry Wilson and wife, Connie; grandchildren: Camille Foster, Melanie Rose and husband, Tommy, Beth Scoonover and husband Johnathan, and Ashley Peters and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren: Taylor Rose and wife, Lenzi, Trenton Rose, Timmy Rose, Caroline Scoonover, Emma Peters and Amelia Peters; and several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Lorena Wilson in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Roger Hileman will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Lorena’s granddaughter, Beth Scoonover. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and will continue until service time on Wednesday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 2:30 pm on Thursday to go in procession. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Chris Peters, Tommy Rose, Johnathan Scoonover, Taylor Rose, Timmy Rose and Trenton Rose.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to protect our families, staff and guests, the family respectfully requests that all who attend the service please abide by all COVID-19 protocols and wear a mask or face covering while at the service.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Lorena Wilson through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.