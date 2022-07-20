SHADY VALLEY - Lorella Greer Tolliver, age 100, of Shady Valley, Tennessee went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born in Shady Valley on January 28, 1922 to the late Roby and Virdia Greer. In addition to her parents Lorella was proceeded in death by her husband of 72 years, Raymond Tolliver; four sisters: Sue, Tishia, Mandelene, and infant sister Nancy; daughter and son-n-law Sharon and Joe Copley; and granddaughter Kaleigh Tolliver.
Lorella and her four sisters were affectionately known as the “Greer girls.” They delighted in playing tricks, pranks, and creating mischief wherever they went. This practice never lessoned with age and if you messed with one of them, you got them all. Together they were a force to be reckoned with!
Lorella was a kind, gentle person who never met a stranger. She was a member of Shady Valley Baptist Church where she served as treasurer for 25 years. She was a homemaker and avid seamstress who loved to quilt. She continued this passion until the time of her death. Her greatest joy in this life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lorella is survived by her beloved children: Kenneth Tolliver and wife Nancy of Doe Valley, TN; Linda Arrowood and husband Robert of Bakersville, NC; and Stephen Tolliver and wife Kim of Shady Valley, TN; grandchildren: Ken Tolliver, Julie Tolliver, Laura Black, Allison Cromwell, Jaden Tolliver, and Kyla Tolliver; great grandchildren Sara Black, Nora Cromwell, and Grace Cromwell; one precious sister Ellen Dunn; several nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Shady Valley Memorial Gardens (Gentry Cemetery) with Rev. Richard Stout officiating. Active pallbearers will be Robert Arrowood, Gary McQueen, Keith Miller, Gary Dunn, Dennis Miller, Bobby Miller, Benny Wright, and Benjamin Tolliver. The family will receive friends at the home of Stephen Tolliver, 870 Plummer Rd., Shady Valley, TN.
The family would like to thank Lois Blevins, Karen Buckles, Meliah Hicks, Clara Blevins, and Suzanne Cannon who provided care, love, hours of companionship, and treated Lorella like one of their own.