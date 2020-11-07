Lora Marie Hughes, age 85 formerly of Jonesborough, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on 4 November, 2020. Marie was preceded in death by: her husband of 45 years, Jimmey M Hughes Sr; her parents Myra “Mom” Mitchell and Agie Tipton, daughter Deborah Head, three brothers: Charles, Jim and Don Tipton; one sister Bess McCallister
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter: Donna Stinson: four sons: Jimmey, Jerry, Joey and Jamie Hughes. Her brother Bud Tipton and wife Carolyn; sister Wilma Holland and husband Leon. Twenty grandchildren and Twenty-four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Marie Hughes will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, 10 November 2020 at the Mountain Home Cemetery with Pastor Jim Chatman officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hughes family. (423) 282-1521