ELIZABETHTON - Lonnie Wayne Grindstaff, 68, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in the Hillview Health Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Alvin Grindstaff and Shirley Colbaugh. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. In earlier years Lonnie worked at North American Rayon Corporation and he retired from Traco, Johnson City. He loved to play the Guitar. In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Abbott and a brother: Danny Carrier.
Survivors include his sistes: Kathy Rasnick, Teresa Cable and Sharon Townson. Several nieces & nephews including a special nephew: Larry Guinn, Two Aunts: Nancy Berry and Scojia Steele.
It was his wish to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Grindstaff family.