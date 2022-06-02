LIMESTONE - Lonnie C. Dishner age 81 of Limestone passed away Tuesday May 31, 2022 at Fort Sanders Medical Center.
Lonnie is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Penny & Brian White; son and daughter-in-law: Frank and Mary Dishner; several grandkids; several nieces and nephews; sisters: Evelyn Tipton, Fay Estepp.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his father and mother: Russell & Mildred Dishner; son: Lonnie K. Dishner; brother: Roy Dishner; sisters: Lenday Tipton; Frankie Housewright, brother-in-laws: Blaine Houswright, Wade Tipton, Jake Tipton, and Raymond Estepp.
Sunday 1-2 pm visitation at Jeffers Funeral Chapel Afton. The graveside will be Sunday at 3PM at Fairview UM Cemetery in Jonesborough. Pastor Tony Housewright officiating. There will be a gathering of friends Saturday 4-8pm at Penny's home 161 Rauhof Rd Telford TN 37690.
Pallbearers will be Troy White, Jonathon Tipton, David Fox, Ray Fox, Issac Housewright, Walker Housewright, Charles Bumgarner.
Honorary pallbearer will be T.J. Gross.