“Most assuredly, I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me has everlasting life, and shall not come into judgment, but has passed from death into life.”
John 5:24
Lola Lee Cuzzort Phillips McCranie, 96, passed from death into life October 6, 2021.
She was a loving mother, faithful wife, and loyal sister. She loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Lola was born in Elsie Coal Company mining camp in Kentucky on August 4, 1925 to Gaines Franklin and Lillie Mae Overdear Cuzzort. She was the youngest of three sisters and one brother.
She grew up in Chattanooga, where she made fond memories that she loved to share with her children for the rest of her life.
She moved to Old Butler when she married Dennis Phillips and began to raise her family. When Old Butler was flooded by the creation of Watauga Lake, they moved to Braemar where Lola’s lawn was often filled with nieces and nephews and neighborhood kids.
Lola made a loving impact on hundreds of school children through her work as cafeteria manager at Hampton Elementary School.
She taught children in Sunday School at Union Baptist Church and at Lynn Valley Baptist Church.
Her gift of serving others was put to great use during her work as a “Pink Lady” volunteer at the local hospital.
Lola represented Jesus to others wherever she went.
In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her son Rev. Danny Dennis Phillips, husband Dennis Phillips, husband William Woodrow McCranie, siblings Eva Palmer, Gaines (Junior) Cuzzort, Irene Meeks and Anna Mae Epperson, and granddaughter Kathy Wilson.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Paula Phillips, and Bobby and Lacenda Phillips, two daughters and sons-in-law Linda and Joe Ledford and Tina and Dan McClaskey; grandchildren Jeremy, Jon, Daniel, Carla, Jason, and Kristie; great-grandchildren Sarah Ann, Samuel and C.J. and her long-time friend Irene Trivette.
Lola’s family is grateful for the care given by the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home, Choices in-home caregivers, her former doctor Dr. Robert Schubert and for the love and prayers of our many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Campbell and Rev. Joe Ledford officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be all the children who came through the lunch line when “Mrs. Phillips” was cafeteria manager at Hampton Elementary School. In lieu of flowers, please give a gift in Lola’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). The family will receive friends on Sunday 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:50 a.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the McCranie family