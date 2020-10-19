Lola Jean Edwards Fox, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020 following an extended illness.
She was born in Unicoi County and lived most of her life in Jonesborough. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Verna Crain Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Edwards; two children, Randy Fox and Tammy Fox; one great grandson, Easton Hall; and the father of her children, Charles Fox.
Lola was retired from EZ Painter and Zimmerman’s Hallmark.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Jonesborough. She thoroughly enjoyed attending church when her health allowed. She was a former member of Higgins Chapel Baptist Church in Flag Pond.
Lola is survived by one daughter, Sandy Sims and husband Bobby, grandchildren, Tiffany Hall and husband Ben, Josh Sims; two great grandchildren, Emma Hall and Hunter Hall and a very special niece, Diane Williams and husband Kenny.
As a devoted mother and grandmother, family was the most important thing to her. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was kind, selfless and had a heart of gold.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Lola’s neighbor and special friend Marilyn Wahl who visited with her daily and took her on many adventures.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Cherokee Baptist Church Cemetery, Jonesborough, with Rev. Brian Nulf officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tony Anderson, Ben Hall, Josh Sims, Norman Edward, Bobby Sims and Eddie Mac Crain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be sent to the Fox family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
