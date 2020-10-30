ERWIN - Lois W. Woodby, age 87, Erwin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was a life-long resident of Erwin and a daughter of the late Dave and Mattie Howell Wilson.
Lois was a homemaker. She was a member of the Erwin Full Gospel Tabernacle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Charlie Woodby; two brothers: Ned and Brisco Wilson; two sisters: Ruth King and Maude Clark.
Lois leaves behind to cherish her memory one son, Joseph Woodby and wife, Tracy; two brothers: Theodore Wilson and wife, Marie, Richard Wilson and wife, Janice; three sisters: Dorothy Renfro, Betty Ward, Trish Harrell and husband, Jacky; two grandchildren: Cody Woodby and wife, Shae, Tim Barnett; two great grandchildren: Tucker and Cohen Woodby; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Andre Head will officiate at the 12:00 Noon funeral service. Music will be provided by the Erwin Full Gospel Tabernacle. Committal will follow the funeral service in the Woodby-Pate Cemetery, Limestone Cove Community. Pallbearers will be Stephen Wilson, Scott Wilson, David Renfro, Cody Woodby, Tim Barnett, and John King.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care for the professional and loving care over the past several days, also to a special thank you to the staff of Christian Care Center of Unicoi County for their care of Lois over the last three years.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Woodby family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
