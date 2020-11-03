ERWIN - Lois Peterson Harrison Williams, age 92, of Erwin, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City. She was a native of Relief, NC but had lived in Erwin most of her life. Lois was a daughter of the late Lawson D. and Phoebe Bennett Peterson.
Lois was self-employed as a beautician until she retired. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Harrison; one brother, L.D. Peterson and wife, Betty; one sister, Joyce Tipton and husband, Joe; one infant sister; two special sisters-in-law: Dorothy Harrison and Catherine Harrison.
Lois leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Luther Williams; one son, Doug Harrison and wife, Janet, Johnson City; one brother, Royce Peterson and wife, Sandy, Greeneville; two grandchildren: Katie Harrison and Joe Harrison and wife, Katie; three great grandchildren: Abbey, Henry, and Rhett Harrison; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Family and friends are welcome to come by Robert Ledford Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 to sign the register book.
Due to Covid-19 the family will attend a 11:00 AM graveside committal service Friday, November 6, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Chaplain Allen Shipley will officiate. Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in memory of Lois Ann Williams to NHC Healthcare Recreation Department, 3209 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Harrison/Williams family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Harrison/Williams family. (423) 743-1380.