ELIZABETHTON - Lois (Peanut) Elliott Greer, 87, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Andy J. & Onnie Bell Brookshire Elliott. Peanut was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was Co-Owner of Treasure Chest Ceramic & Porcelain Shop for several years. She loved working in her flowers and in her garden. Peanut was a member of Eastside Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Norman L. Greer who passed away December 24, 2016, by a brother: Roscoe Elliott and three sisters: Ruth Maines, Gertie Nave and Ivan Elliott.
Survivors include her nieces & nephew: Marie Blankenship, Jean (Leonard) Peters, Bob (Sharon) Elliott and Judy (Doug) Bailey. Several great nieces & nephews, her brother-in-law George Frank (Nadine) Greer, also her cat Sheba.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Lois (Peanut) Greer will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Justin Deaton officiating. Music will be provided by Kenny & Kathy Lethcoe. Active pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Monday will be: Glen Marley, Richard Wise, Jeff Carr, Ronnie Waldrop, Brian Crowe and Joe Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be her church family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Sandy Carr for the love and friendship shown to Peanut through the years. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Peanut to East Side Free Will Baptist Church, 704 Siam Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.
