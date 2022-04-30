Lois Moreland Sanders, age 67, passed away on April 27, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Moreland.
Lois is survived by her partner of many years, Janssen Cavelli; sons, Chuck and Lance Suit; grandchildren, Victoria Cruz-Suit, Keidrian Livingston, Alexcia Johnson, Alyssa Johnson, Phoenix Suit.
The family of Lois Moreland Sanders will receive friends from 4:00-6:00pm on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Tetrick Funeral Service. A memorial service will follow at 6:00pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Sanders Family.