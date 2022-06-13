BLUFF CITY - Lois Maxine Stacy, age 94 of Bluff City passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Viviant Healthcare in Bristol. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Stacy; granddaughter, LeeAnna McMullen; Son-in-law, Jeff Lewis; brother, Jack Sigmon and great granddaughter-in-law, Angel Stacy.
Lois loved music and working outside. She dedicated her life to her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Becky Lewis of Elkin, NC, Michael Stacy (Cheryl) of Bluff City, Ronald “Moose” Stacy (Debbie) of Fries, VA, Jeff Stacy of Bluff City, Cathy Shortt (Donny) of Cedar Bluff, VA, Janie Stacy of Johnson City. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren also survive.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to your local animal shelters.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.