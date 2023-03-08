JOHNSON CITY - Lois Marie Arnett, affectionately known as LoLo by those closest to her, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at the age of 84, on March 6, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late W.A. and Marie Blevins Arnett. She graduated from Science Hill High School in 1958. She enjoyed catching up with everyone at the reunions throughout the years. Her favorite things to do were going on trips with her family to Boston, MA, Myrtle Beach, and to Atlanta to watch her favorite team, the Braves.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Thomas, Frank, Marvin, and Don; three sisters, Edna, Margaret, and Barbara; and a niece, Carolyn Wells. She is survived by one sister, Phyllis Saylor (Roy) of Jonesborough, TN and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 10:00-10:30 am on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will immediately follow the visitation, at 10:30 am. A committal service will commence at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 12:00 pm. Those wishing to attend are asked to please meet at the cemetery by 11:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).