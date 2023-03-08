JOHNSON CITY - Lois Marie Arnett, affectionately known as LoLo by those closest to her, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at the age of 84, on March 6, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late W.A. and Marie Blevins Arnett. She graduated from Science Hill High School in 1958. She enjoyed catching up with everyone at the reunions throughout the years. Her favorite things to do were going on trips with her family to Boston, MA, Myrtle Beach, and to Atlanta to watch her favorite team, the Braves.

