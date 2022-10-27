FALL BRANCH - Lois Marcellene “Sally” Manley, 88, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

Sally was born on November 23, 1933. She was a homemaker, marrying James K Manley on May 12, 1951. She was of the Baptist faith, having been baptized as a teenager in the creek running through her community of Blackley Creek. She loved to travel to visit her family around the world. She loved to talk and have a good laugh!

Trending Recipe Video