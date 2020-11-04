HAMPTON - Lois Jane Shell Ragsdale, 83, Hampton passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 2, 2020 at her residence. Born May 12 1937 in Mars Hill, North Carolina to the late Virgel & Elsia McMahan Ray. She had lived most of her life in Tennessee She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Jay Shell, two brothers: David & Carroll Ray and a sister: Eloise Rice. She was a member of the Sunset Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband: Charlie Ragsdale. Her Children: Freda (John) Hill and Debbie (Mike) Nash. A Step-Son: Tim Ragsdale. Five Grandchildren: Bryan Hill, Misty (Leebo) McCoury, Jennifer (Felix) Hutchinson, Jason Hill and Micah (Mitchell) Morton, Great Grandchildren: Dru, Izaak, Jayln, Joshie, Avery, Luke, Isabella and Isaiah. Her Sisters: Gladys (Bud) McClain, Lilly (Scotty) Jackson, and Jean (Jessie) Irick. Her Brother: Farrell (Carolyn) Ray. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Norman Markland officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Richardson Cemetery, Roan Mountain. Music will be provided by Tracie Proffitt and Greg Odom and Karen Timbs, Pianist. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Friday will be Grandsons & Great Grandsons: Bryan Hill, Jason Hill, Dru Owens, Josh Owens, Luke Hutchinson, Izaak Hill, Avery Hill and Isaiah McCoury. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ragsdale family