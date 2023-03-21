Lois Guinn Yelton died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Orville F. and Maude Foster Guinn. Other than her parents, Mrs. Yelton was preceded in death by her husband, A. Douglas Yelton, their son, Robert G. Yelton, and her brother, R. Winston Guinn.

Mrs.Yelton was a graduate of Ward-Belmont Junior College and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Erwin Presbyterian Church, where she was an Elder and a member of the choir and the Women’s Association. She also attended Calvary Baptist Church.

