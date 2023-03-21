Lois Guinn Yelton died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Orville F. and Maude Foster Guinn. Other than her parents, Mrs. Yelton was preceded in death by her husband, A. Douglas Yelton, their son, Robert G. Yelton, and her brother, R. Winston Guinn.
Mrs.Yelton was a graduate of Ward-Belmont Junior College and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Erwin Presbyterian Church, where she was an Elder and a member of the choir and the Women’s Association. She also attended Calvary Baptist Church.
Lois Guinn Yelton is survived by her daughter Amelda Howze (Ed) and son, Doug Yelton. She is also survived by her loving granddaughter Beatrice Wynn (Brad) and granddaughter-in-law Jen Howze. She is survived by grandchildren Ben Howze, Laura Howze, Daniel Howze, Kelly Yelton and David Yelton and several-great grandchildren. Lois is survived by special nieces Susan Chaffin (Spud), Vickie Smith, and nephew Craig Guinn (Pam), special friend and prayer partner Suzy Hughes, Perry Crocker, Gary and Pam Amos, Jane and David Burgner, Judy Colinger, Jim and Connie Buchanan, Jim Reynolds, and many friends and neighbors who visited and called.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the doctors and wonderful nurses of Unicoi County Hospital and Franklin Woods Hospital, the 2300 and 3300 floors of MedSurg and ICU, for their compassion and care during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Lois Guinn Yelton in a memorial service to be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 25, 2023, Erwin Presbyterian Church. A visitation will be held at the Church immediately following the service and continue until 2:00pm. The family will attend a private graveside service in Evergreen Cemetery.
Lois loved flowers, but if you prefer, memorial donations may be made in her name to Erwin Presbyterian Church or to Calvary Baptist Church.