JOHNSON CITY - Lois Dean Harris Higgins, Age 83, of Johnson City, departed her loving family and earthly home to enter Heaven’s gates and meet Jesus on June 17, 2021.
Born and raised in Flag Pond, TN, to the late Clay and Jennie Phillips Harris, Mrs. Higgins was loved and cherished by family, friends, and strangers alike. She enjoyed reading her Bible, gardening, cooking, and serving others.
As a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Johnson City for many years, she cooked countless meals for the community. People came from far and wide just to taste her chicken ‘n dumplings, roast and gravy, and banana pudding, to name a few. Known to most as simply “Mamaw Higgins”, her sweet spirit could draw anyone close. Her love of Jesus was always apparent. She not only shared her faith through words, she shared it in the way she lived her life, always thinking of others, praying for them, and feeding them- both physically and spiritually. She had a way of making everyone in her path feel like they were special. Condolences to her “favorite”, you know who you are....
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Higgins was preceded in death by her husband, Mote B. Higgins; her brothers: Wade, Ralph, J.C., Reece, and Kenneth Harris; her sisters: Lula May Harris, Thelma Briggs, Kate Higgins, Gladys Murray, Geneva Saugstad, and Glenna Crane.
Survivors include 4 children, her daughter, Becky Hooks (Raymond) of Johnson City; sons: Michael B. Higgins of Johnson City, Heath Higgins (Ronda) of Gray, and Eric Higgins of Huntsville, AL; three siblings, Eugene (Genevieve) Harris of Erwin, JoAnn Cole of Erwin and Mildred Higgins of Kennewick, WA ; Sister-in-love, Paulette Harris; Daughters-in-love, Penny Higgins and Charity Mackey; 14 Grandchildren: Heather Light, Kristen Hensley, Mote Higgins, Stephanie Higgins, Jennifer Head, Lynn Madden, George Aldrich, Dillon Higgins, Emily Wyatt, Mary Higgins, Gatlin Higgins, Clay Higgins, Thaddeus Higgins, Hannah Higgins; 17 great grandchildren; one great, great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Lois Dean Harris Higgins will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 after 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City. A graveside Service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Roselawn Memory Gardens, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 p.m. Pallbearers will be Michael Higgins, Heath Higgins, Eric Higgins, Dillon Higgins, George Aldrich, Lynn Madden, Michael Hensley, and Jason Light; Honorary Pallbearer Raymond Hooks.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Higgins Family.