LIMESTONE - Lois “Christine” Fair Thompson, 76, Limestone went to Heaven, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at The Waters of Johnson City. She was a native of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Hexie Fair and Minnie Deaton Fair Cox. Christine was an incredible wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, granny, great-granny and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her one and only true love, her husband, Bobby J. Thompson; her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda Thompson and Daniel Leroy; a sister, Wanda Cash and three brothers, Jerry Fair, Victor Cox and Mickey Cox;
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a daughter, Vickie Malone and her husband, L.J.; a son, Bobby M. Thompson; her precious granddaughter and her precious husband, Autumn and Anthony Bennett and their little baby boy, Christine’s great-grandson, Gryffyth Jack Bennett; her granddaughter, Abigail Leroy; a sister, Mary Frances Ahern; two brothers, Terry Cox and Danny Fair; her best friend, Sandra Burgos and her son, Christopher Burgos, Christine’s God Son; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service for Christine will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in the Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Freddie Bennett and Danny Fair officiating. Pallbearers will be Anthony Bennett, Danny Fair, Terry Cox, Freddie Bennett, Michael and Nathaniel Cumbow. L.J. Malone will serve as an honorary pallbearer. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM. We will all love and miss you until we meet again.
